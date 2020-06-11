Servideo Selected in Third Round by the Baltimore Orioles

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round with the 74th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Draft on Thursday.

In his junior campaign on the diamond at Swayze, Servideo started all 17-games at shortstop prior to the season being cut short due to the COVID-19 spread. He finished the season as the No. 2 shortstop in the nation in D1Baseball power rankings. Servideo helped lead the Rebels to the longest winning streak at 16-games when the season came to an end.

Servideo took over the duties of shortstop after former Ole Miss Rebel Grae Kessinger got drafted by the Houston Astros in 2019.

At the dish, he finished second in the club with a .390 batting average as he belted a career-high five home runs with three doubles. Servideo led the SEC and finished second in the nation in walks drawn (24). He also finished ninth nationally in on-base percentage (.575) and scored 24 runs that was good for fourth in the nation and second in the SEC.

As a sophomore, the Jupiter, Florida native started in 60 games and appeared in 66 (38 in right field, 20 at second base and two in center field). Servideo hit at a .287 average with 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs with 26 RBIs. He scored 62 runs, which was the second-most on the team. His speed on the base path helped him steal a team-high 24 bags in 26 attempts that tied him for eighth-most in single-season program history.

As a freshman, Servideo played in 34 games with 15 starts (12 at second base, three at shortstop). At the plate, he averaged .226 with two doubles and one home run with seven RBIs. He came in to score 10 times.

During his time with the Rebels, Servideo garnered the accolades of 2020 Second Team All-American (Collegiate Baseball), 2020 Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week (Week 2) and 2018 Freshman All-SEC.

