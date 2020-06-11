Oxford Film Festival Presents 8th Virtual Film Festival Week

Oxford Film Festival offers another robust lineup of films for the summer, with two family films at OFF to the DRIVE-IN with Julio Vincent Gambuto’s “Team Marco” and Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Labyrinth” on June 18 and 19.

Presenting Sponsor Cannon Motors will host the screenings at the Cannon Lot at 100 Thacker Loop.

Also just announced for the Drive-In is the Sundance hit “Miss Juneteenth” on June 21 along with a free pizza party from Dodo Pizza.

This week’s Virtual Art House offerings are highlighted by Tom Bean, and Luke Poling’s documentary focusing on the one-of-a-kind participatory journalist, George Plimpton in “Plimpton! Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself,” Daniel Karslake’s documentary on families struggling with the new world outlook on LGBTQ issues, “For They Know Not What They Do,” and Menelek Lumumba’s animated drama, “1 Angry Black Man.”

The Film Festival’s eighth weekly Virtual Film Fest puts local filmmaking front and center with Ben and Bo Powell’s film NOTHIN’ NO BETTER which looks at the town of Rosedale, Mississippi. Two shorts programs include Project(ions), an experimental film program, as well as a Student Shorts program.

“From alumni films like “Plimpton! Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself,” that we can support with our Virtual Art House model, to one of my favorite films, “Labyrinth,” from Mississippian’s own Jim Henson, at OFF to the DRIVE-IN and hosting “Miss Juneteenth” as well as providing free pizza from Dodo Pizza to create some sort of Juneteenth celebration for Oxford, to our Weekly Virtual Film Festival supporting artists from around the world, we are busy over at Oxford Film Festival shining a light on what makes our town truly special: the love of the arts,” said Melanie Addington, executive director of OFF.

VIRTUAL ART HOUSE RENTAL TICKETS:

1 ANGRY BLACK MAN

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5edadb1e427ec80068c52a95

FOR THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO

https://watch.firstrunfeatures.com/products/for-they-know-not-at-the-oxford-film-festival

MARONA’S FANTASTIC TALE

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5ed324efc49e74005929573e

PLIMPTON! STARRING GEORGE PLIMPTON AS HIMSELF

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5eda814b897ada00a816ce02

THE SURROGATE

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5edab1d7d5519a0053874669

THIS IS NOT A MOVIE

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5edac31f60f66a0053d79b84

WEEKLY VIRTUAL FILM FEST TICKETS:

NOTHIN’ NO BETTER

https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5e9c8ef9a28a1b003142001a/5eaa26b351c6760136a745e0 Live Q&A set for June 12 at 1:00 p.m. central time

Table read of “Phelandra” – Oxford FF 2020 Screenplay Winner

https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5ee024bb1619e9005394777aLive reading set for June 13 at 4:00 p.m. central time

Project(ions) Shorts

https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5e9c668389637c002adb5f80/5ea9a6f6c1e26101b03e643dLive Q&A set for June 14 at 3:00 p.m. central time

Student Shorts Block

https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5e9c668389637c002adb5f80/5ea9a6f6c1e26101b03e643d Live Q&A set for June 14 at 4:30 PM central time

OFF to the DRIVE-IN TICKETS

TEAM MARCO

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5eda1024a71a960062d36f10June 18 at 8:00PM at Cannon Lot (100 Thacker Loop)

Pre-purchases only

LABYRINTH

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5eda113bd5519a00538716eaJune 19 at 8:00PM at Cannon Lot (100 Thacker Loop)

Pre-purchases only

MISS JUNETEENTH

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5ee103a7c62b690053d85e7fJune 21 at 8:00PM at Cannon Lot (100 Thacker loop)

Pre-purchases only

MISSISSIPPI FILM PRESENTATION

NOTHIN’ NO BETTER

Directors: Ben & Bo Powell

Country: USA, Running Time: 70 min

Come meet the people of Rosedale, Mississippi, in this gently composed peek at life in a fading but beloved Delta town. All sorts of people make their homes in this quintessential and iconic American community. Despite a painful past and an uncertain future, Rosedale is still hanging on.

SHORT FILM PROGRAMS

Project(ions)

TRT: 57:33 min

BETWEEN THE EYES 2

Director: Heehyun Choi

Country: USA, Running Time: 2:48 min

A mass of space continuously emerges between the squared gazes. The gazes around a camera, each pointing at different directions, instantly create worlds of various dimensions. This video attempts to twist the linear connection between those worlds.

CAMERA SICK

Director: Jeremy Moss

Country: Morocco, Running Time: 13:16 min

The earth spins while bodies and cameras wind and rotate on its surface. Sand particles infest recording devices scratching unravelling celluloid. The camera and its operator transform from seers to ecstatic performers.

CORNERED

Director: Raquel Salvatella de Prada

Country: USA, Running Time: 8:21 min

Part sculpture, part light installation and video animation, Cornered is an immersive visual experience that represents the motivation and struggles of migrants making an attempt to cross the border from Morocco to the Spanish cities of Melilla and Ceuta situated on Africa’s mainland.

DREAMS & NIGHTMARES

Director: John Alston

Country: USA, Running Time: 3:20 min

A juxtaposition of horror and beauty, using a classic animation method.

DREAMSCAPE #1 – LOVERS

Director: Nataša Prosenc Stearns

Countries: Slovenia/USA, Running Time: 7:03 min

Inspired by Fragments of Lover’s Discourse by French philosopher Roland Barthes, the film plows into the elusive substance of fantasies and dreams of lovers. DREAMSCAPE #1 – LOVERS is a moving collage, which integrates the human body with the organic world. The process of layering connects visual elements and leads to fragments of narration. The film explores the themes of connectedness, oneness and identity.

ETUDE 2A: OVERTONES

Directors: Laura Ivins, Benjamin J. Penwell

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:25 min

Exploring the musical concept of “overtones,” this film is a playful, feminist study in the plurality of visual and auditory meanings of the term.

MEMORY IX UTOPOS/DYSTOPOS

Director: Gloria Chung

Country: USA, Running Time: 7:30 min

Hello. This is the visual log from one of the first voyages to the outlands. Video clips taken during trips have been reimagined into a science fiction narrative, pondering utopias/dystopias, climate change, and “Star Trek” planetary locations.

ORIGAMI TUTORIAL

Director: Heehyun Choi

Country: USA, Running Time: 5:51 min

While repeatedly folding a piece of paper, you will be introduced to somewhere you’ve never expected. What is an image? What is a ​reality? What is a film?

STUDENT SHORTS

TRT: 52:45 min

THE 11TH ORDER

Director: Joshua DeFour

Country: USA, Running Time: 25 min

The true story of two U.S. Marines who, in a span of six seconds, must stand their ground to stop a suicide truck bomb and protect the lives of the 150 Marines and Iraqi Police behind them.

A GIRL CALLED TUESDAY

Director: Tony King

Country: USA, Running Time: 10 min

Daryl wakes up in a mysterious white cave. There are clues to a murder. Who was killed? Who committed the crime? Is he alone in the cave? Is he out of his mind?

GOTCHA!

Director: Deborah Pinkney

Country: USA, Running Time: 3 min

Bonnie, a toddler, travels through numerous places looking for what was taken from her. She proceeds to encounter a variety of characters to take back what was stolen from her. Busting into a saloon she comes face to face with the answers she seeks.

SHE WHO WASN’T TAMED

Director: Saleh Kashefi

Country: Iran, Running Time: 16 min

Hanie, a highschool girl tries her best to not to disappoint her parents and her teacher at the poetry competition.

THEY WON’T LAST

Director: Portlynn Tagavi

Country: USA, Running Time: 16 min

After attending their friends’ perfect wedding, Christine is forced to consider the future of her own relationship when her hopeless romantic boyfriend Alex proposes. When Christine is unable to say yes, Alex makes it worse by giving her an ultimatum: either get engaged or break up right now.

VIRTUAL ART HOUSE

1 ANGRY BLACK MAN

Director: Menelek Lumumba

Country: USA, Running Time: 92 minutes

Mike Anderson is a senior at the quintessential New-England liberal arts school, Frost College. And Mike is eight weeks away from graduation. On this particular day he has his African-American Literature class with his favorite professor. But today, Mike is feeling sadness. He’s feeling isolated. He’s feeling Angry.

FOR THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO

Director: Daniel Karslake

Country: USA, Running Time: 92 min

From the director of FOR THE BIBLE TELLS ME SO, Daniel Karslake’s new film explores the intersection of religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity in current-day America. The arrival of marriage equality was seen by many as the pinnacle achievement of the march toward full equality for LGBTQ people. But for many on the Right, it was the last straw, and their public backlash has been swift, severe, and successful. By telling the stories of four families struggling with these issues, the film offers healing and understanding to those caught in the crosshairs of scripture, sexuality, and identity.

MARONA’S FANTASTIC TALE

Director: Anca Damian

Country: Russia, Running Time: 92 min

After an accident, a little dog remembers all the different masters she’s had successively and loved unconditionally.

PLIMPTON! STARRING GEORGE PLIMPTON AS HIMSELF (2012)

Directors: Tom Bean, Luke Poling

Country: USA, Running Time: 89 min

He pitched to Willie Mays, suited up for the Celtics, stepped into the ring with Archie Moore, and even took a few snaps as quarterback for the Detroit Lions. But George Plimpton was no athlete. With wit, charm, and a skillful pen, this participatory journalist created a life that many athletes could only dream of. His sensational career is captured here in heartwarming footage and intimate personal interviews.

THE SURROGATE

Director: Jeremy Hersh

Country: USA, Running Time: 93 min

Jess is thrilled to be the surrogate for her best friend and his husband, but when a prenatal test comes back positive, it creates a moral dilemma that threatens their friendship.

THIS IS NOT A MOVIE

Director: Yung Chang

Country: USA, Running Time: 106 min

The groundbreaking and often game-changing reporting of legendary foreign correspondent and author Robert Fisk is profiled in the latest from acclaimed documentarian Yung Chang (UP THE YANGTZE).