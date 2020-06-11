mTrade Park Host A Fast-Pitch Softball Showcase this Weekend

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

mTrade Park opens its gates this week as the host site for the Texas/MS Bombers “Southeast Invite Summer Showcase a fast-pitch softball tournament over the next four days.

A total of 90 teams from about eight different states will take the diamond on the 14 fields out at the park, Park Director Brad Freeman told HottyToddy.com on Thursday.

“In this event, there are teams from eight or nine states represented with team ages from 14u-18u,” Freeman said. “In a showcase event, those teams are college-age recruitable.”

It’s going to be a great turnout, with all the hotel rooms in town sold-out, according to Freeman.

mTrade Park in Oxford is becoming one of the top places to come play a tournament.

“Any time you get a big showcase event like this one it speaks volumes about the park,” he said. “People coming to a showcase want a great town which we have, a great facility which we have and great competition. It is defiantly good that we have positioned ourselves as one of the facilities to where teams want to come to and travel to from Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and other states.”

The showcase gets underway this evening at 6 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday first pitch is set for 8 a.m.

