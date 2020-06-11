Applications Being Accepted for Back to Business Grant Program

Small businesses affected by COVID-19 can now apply for some help.

The Mississippi Development Authority’s “Back to Business Mississippi Grant Program” launched Thursday.

The Back to “Business Mississippi Grant Program” is part of the “2020 COVID-19 Mississippi Business Assistance Act,” which authorized $300 million for small business relief.

Funding for the program is provided from the state of Mississippi’s allocation of the $1.25 billion from the “Coronavirus Relief Fund” of the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act,” signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.

The program is designed to provide grants to eligible businesses that suffered an interruption on their regular business operations due to COVID-19 and to stimulate growth, economic relief, and recovery among Mississippi small businesses that experienced disruption or closure due to COVID-19.

Included in the Back to Business Grant Program is $40 million allocated for minority and women-owned businesses.

The application portal can be found at https://www.backtobusinessms.org.

The website also features eligibility requirements, FAQs, PDF downloads of the Back to Business Rules, and a notification email option for program news and announcements.

Courtesy of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce