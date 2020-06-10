SEC to Hold Football Media Days Virtual this Year

By Adam Brown

The Southeastern Conference office announced on Wednesday they will hold the annual football Media Days this year virtually for the first time.

This year the three-day event was supposed to take place July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Dates and times of the virtual event have not been announced at this time.

The SEC joins the Big 12, Mountain West and MAC conferences that will hold its media day virtually.

On Monday, across the SEC footprint, players were allowed to return to their campuses for voluntary in-person workouts to gear up for the upcoming season.

Commissioner Greg Sankey expressed how the league wants to manage the event in a healthy manner in the press release.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” Sankey said. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The virtual event will feature Sankey’s annual “State of the SEC” address, as well as media sessions with the conference’s 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school. The SEC is in planning with the SEC Network to provide wall-to-wall coverage of the virtual event.

