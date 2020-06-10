Oxford to Host Independence Day Fireworks Show

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford will have a Fourth of July fireworks show.

The city of Oxford announced Wednesday that fireworks will be shot at 9 p.m. on July 3 from the back of Oxford High School.

The fireworks will be visible from the OHS parking lot, Oxford Conference Center, Della Davidson, the Malco Theater lots and other surrounding areas. Traffic patterns will be announced.

Bullseye 95.5 will play patriotic music during the fireworks show. The city requests that people observe social distancing when not in their vehicles.

The announcement came just two weeks after it was reported that the annual Fourth of July events were canceled by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

A large part of the decision to cancel was based on the University of Mississippi canceling events on campus, where most of the Fourth of July events take place, according to Senior Vice President Pam Swain.