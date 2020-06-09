Dr. Harry Rayburn Named Oxford School District’s Citizen of the Year

The annual Citizen of the Year award is given by the Oxford School District to recognize a community member who contributes to the success of schools and to the betterment of our students.

At the Board of Trustees meeting in May, Dr. Harry Rayburn was named this year’s Citizen of the Year. Rayburn, the son of two public school teachers, is passionate about public school education and the quality of Oxford schools.

Rayburn spearheaded this year’s Teacher of the Year luncheon by soliciting support from local businesses to host a recognition for these teachers and their families. This recognition also included a monetary gift for each teacher from Renasant Bank, B&B Concrete, ICM, Specialty Orthopedic, Eley Guild Hardy, mTrade, MayoMallette, and Reid Sherman Investment Group.

Rayburn and his wife, Dr. Christine Rayburn, have committed to continue the Teacher of the Year recognition for the next 10 years.

Rayburn recently served on the district’s Strategic Planning Committee and was recently seen helping translate Spanish for children and families at meal pickup locations during the Covid-19 school closure.

“I always appreciate the support of parents who aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get to work alongside us,” said Superintendent Brian Harvey. “Harry does just that. He is passionate about honoring the hard work of our public educators.”

Rayburn and his wife, both local dentists, have two children in the Oxford School District – Celie (11th grade) and Thomas (9th grade).

Courtesy of the OSD