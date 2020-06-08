Heavy Rain, High Winds Expected Today, Tuesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

Remnants of tropical storm Cristobal will bring heavy rain and high winds into Lafayette County Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and a wind advisory for most of north Mississippi from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph can be expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Oxford Utilities is already seeing power outages due to a storm that rolled in Monday morning. As of 10:25 a.m., about 600 customers were still without power.

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association has about 27 customers without power in the eastern part of the county close to the city limits.

Rainfall amounts of up to 3 inches are possible which could cause flash flooding. An isolated tornado is also possible.

While the watches run through 7 a.m. Tuesday, they could be extended and new ones issued as a cold front makes its way into north Mississippi Tuesday evening, possibly colliding with the tropical storm remnants.

A few strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night as the front moves in. Damaging winds will be the main threat if storms become severe.