Reward Offered for Information on Lafayette County Burglaries

Lafayette County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two men involved in two burglaries Monday.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the two suspects broke into the Abbeville Mini Mart and Three-Way Grocery at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

The two suspects are described as two black men wearing all black clothing and face masks. One of the suspects was carrying a sledgehammer and the other had a pry bar.

The last known direction of travel was north on Highway 7 into Marshall County in an unknown vehicle.