Ole Miss Athletics Hold Unity Walk

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Athletics Department joined together as coaches and players marched around campus on Saturday.

Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter was joined by coaches Lane Kiffin, Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Kermit Davis and Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

Carter spoke at the podium prior to the walk.

“Today we unify as a family to show our commitment to dismantling systems of oppression, racism,” Carter said. “To love one another at all times and not just in the difficult times.

“It’s important that Ole Miss Athletics commits to standing alongside all of our student-athletes and staff. Especially our African-American student-athletes and staff to remove injustice that we see in our world today.”

The walk was private due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. Everyone walked from the Ole Miss track and field to the practice fields wearing a Unity T-shirt.

The Unity Walk was the third peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died May 25 after he was apprehended by Minneapolis Police near a grocery store. Last Saturday, more than 400 protestors gathered on the Square then on Sunday protestors walked from the Square to the Gertrude Ford Center on Campus.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).