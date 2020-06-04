Two Ole Miss Freshman Baseball Players Tabbed All-Americans

By Adam Brown

Collegiate Baseball honors keep rolling in for Ole Miss players as Hayden Dunhurst and Peyton Chatagnier were named Freshman All-Americans by the publication on Tuesday.

The Ole Miss baseball program has had two Freshman All-Americans in each of the last five seasons. Coach Mike Bianco’s club has amassed a total of 12 players in that span.

Both Dunhurst and Chatagnier made their names known on opening weekend in the series finale against No. 1 Louisville. With the series on the line in the ninth inning on Sunday, Dunhurst threw a dart down to Chatagnier to complete a series-clinching strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out double play. The play and the ensuing celebration went viral on social media and helped to spark the Rebels’ 16-1 start.

Dunhurst continued to display his defensive prowess behind the plate, throwing out five baserunners while allowing just four stolen bases and appearing in all 17 games. He was named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List, given annually to the nation’s top catcher.

The Carriere, Mississippi, native shined offensively as well, finishing with a .269 batting average, .557 slugging percentage, five home runs, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored. His power only grew as the season went on, culminating with a 4-for-5 performance with one double and two home runs in what proved to be the final game of the season at ULM. For his efforts in the finale, he was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Chatagnier was also a key offensive weapon for Ole Miss as he was named a Fab Freshman in the SEC by D1Baseball. He led all Rebel freshmen with a .311 batting average. He slugged .574 and added a .449 on-base percentage. The Rebels’ everyday second baseman showed some pop as well with four home runs and four doubles.

The Cypress, Texas, native finished ninth in the nation and fourth in the SEC with 23 runs scored. He also drove in 13 runs on 19 hits. Like Dunhurst, Chatagnier also added a multi-homer game to his resume, knocking two out as part of a 3-for-4 day in Game 3 against Princeton.

