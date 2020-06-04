Parking in Reserved Spots Might Soon Get Cars Towed

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering amending a city ordinance to allow for the towing of vehicles parked in spaces marked “reserved.”

When COVID-19 made its way into Mississippi and then Lafayette County, restaurants were mandated to close the doors to their dining rooms; however, they were allowed to offer curbside pickup and delivery.

The city placed red “reserved” bags over some of the metered parking spaces to provide places for people to park temporarily to pick up food.

Now that most businesses are back open, parking on the downtown Square is starting to fill up and restaurant owners have complained that people are parking in the reserved spots.

Many restaurants have continued to offer curbside pickup and delivery to their customers who choose to avoid crowded indoor dining areas.

The city’s ordinance currently does not give police or city personnel the ability to have cars towed that are parking in the reserved spots.

On Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen heard the first reading of a proposed change to the city’s towing ordinance that would grant them the city that authority.

“Any unattended vehicle parking in or blocking access to a parking spot designated as ‘Reserved,’ with such parking spot being marked either by a ‘Reserved’ hood placed over the parking meter or by other appropriate signage, is subject to immediate towing,” the proposed ordinance change reads.

The ordinance amendment also grants the mayor the authority to designate parking spots as “reserved” for curbside pickup.

A public hearing on the ordinance amendment will be held at 5 p.m. during the Board’s June 16th meeting at City Hall where the public is welcome to comment in favor of, or against the proposed change.