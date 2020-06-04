New Retail Center in Oxford Commons 100 % Leased Out

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Blackburn Group announced recently that 100 percent of its new retail center in Oxford Commons is leased and residents should expect businesses to open this summer.

The Terrace at Oxford Commons, a 16,000 square foot neighborhood retail center serving the overall Oxford Commons development.

All of the new businesses are beginning their finish outs now with each business planning to open in August or September.

“It is extremely rare for a multi-tenant project to be fully leased upon completion of construction,” said David Blackburn, president of The Backburn Group. “It definitely shows the demand and need for restaurants and retail services in the Oxford Commons area due to the high growth we continue to experience.”

Blackburn said The Terrace will serve as a catalyst for our next phase, The Commons, which will begin pre-leasing in July.

The Terrace will be home to the following tenants:

Core Cycle and Outdoors Endurance Physical Therapy Fox’s Pizza Den Heartbreak Coffee Oxford Commons Home Sales & Design Center The Citizens Bank 20-20 Lux Day Spa



Oxford Commons is a 500-acre area that is being developed largely by Blackburn and several other landowners in the commercial district of Oxford Commons.

There are about 125 homes built in the residential with another 750 planned to be constructed over the next 20 years.

Frank Dyer III of Gill Properties handles leasing of retail space for The Blackburn Group within Oxford Commons.

“The amount of interest in The Terrace at Oxford Commons has been impressive since the day we began our leasing efforts,” he said. “We are very pleased with the tenant lineup at The Terrace and it bodes well for future phases.”

The Commons will include restaurants, a music/outdoor entertainment venue, retail and office space as well as a residential component.

“The vision for this project is a true “commons” area where Oxford Commons residents and all citizens of Oxford can come experience this great community that has been created at Oxford Commons,” Dyer said.