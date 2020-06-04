3 Oxford Facilities on Newly Released List from MSDH

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mississippi State Department of Health has released a list of long-term care facilities that have had outbreaks of COVID-19.

The list includes how many employees and residents have tested positive and how many residents have died from the disease.

Currently, three Oxford facilities are on the list.

The North Mississippi Regional Center has had 24 employees and 36 residents test positive for COVID-19; however, there has not been a new case reported there in over two weeks.

One NMRC resident died from the virus.

Oxford Health and Rehab had five employees test positive but there are no positive cases among its residents. No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the nursing home.

Last week, the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford had one employee test positive for COVID-19. No residents have thus far tested positive, as of Wednesday when the MSHD released the list.

Data is provided through self‐reporting from the facilities.

All long-term care facility employees and residents in Mississippi have been tested for COVID-19.

The list will be updated daily along with the daily reports of new cases, total cases and hospitalizations on the MSDH website.