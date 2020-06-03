UM Employee, Student Both Positive for COVID-19

A University of Mississippi employee and a student have both tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made by the university Wednesday afternoon.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is currently conducting contact tracing and will communicate with those who may have been in close contact with these individuals.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, the university is requesting immediate attention to and compliance with the following health-authority-recommended practices:

Engage in social distancing of six or more feet.

Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Stay home when ill or if other family members are ill.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Watch for cough, troubled breathing, or other signs of respiratory infection.

Monitor temperature for fever above 100.4 degrees F (38 degrees C).

Staff report