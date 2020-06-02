Ole Miss Student-Athletes Return to Campus

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com



Video courtesy of Ole Miss Sports Productions

Ole Miss student-athletes started to return to campus on Monday. Once they arrived at the Manning Center to check-in, players were screened for COVID-19.

Ole Miss will start voluntary in-person workouts on June 8. A transition period will begin that will allow student-athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sports activity after this recent period of inactivity. Under plans developed by each university and consistent with state and local health directives, certain activities will be permitted based on the ability to participate in controlled and safe environments, while also maintaining recommended social distancing measures.

The SEC voted on May 22 that all schools can start preparing for the upcoming season in conditioning with no football organized practices. Other required physical activities remain prohibited in all sports until July 31.

