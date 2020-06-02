Fourth of July Events in Oxford Canceled Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

By Alyssa Schnugg

The annual Fourth of July events in Oxford have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced the cancellation of the events during her report at the regular meeting of the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night.

While the mayor announced the cancelation, she said the decision to cancel came from the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce that hosts most of the events each year.

“While we are seeing many things reopening, we are seeing some events that just can’t be held due to all of the restrictions in place,” Tannehill said Tuesday. “We are sad to see one of our favorite celebrations canceled but hopefully the one next year will be bigger and better than ever.”