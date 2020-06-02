Bus Shelter Near Parking Garage Gets Nod from Historic Preservation Commission

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Those who ride the bus to the Square will soon be shielded from the weather and oncoming traffic after a new bus shelter is built near the downtown parking garage.

Currently, those arriving or leaving the Square on an Oxford-University Transit bus wait on the cement island across from City Hall on the east side of the Courthouse where Square traffic travels close by. The area is also open and bus riders must wait without protection from the weather.

On Monday, the Courthouse Square Historic Preservation Commission approved the design for a new bus shelter that will be located in the south lot of the downtown parking garage, between the south garage tower and Monroe Avenue.

“(The area proposed for the shelter) is a centrally-located, safe/visible, pedestrian-friendly alternative to the bus stop on the Square. The proposed stop is located near the public bathroom on the first floor of the garage, is ADA compliant and is a park-like setting,” stated the request for the Certificate of Appropriateness from the city of Oxford and OUT.

The shelter will be lighted and possible future plans call for a LED schedule board.

“The shelter will be centrally located for pedestrians and riders but not directly located on the historic square, and will not have a discernible visual impact on any historic properties,” stated the recommendation of approval from the city’s Planning Department staff.