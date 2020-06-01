Man Charged With Confederate Monument Vandalism Given $5K Bond

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The man charged with vandalizing the Confederate soldier statue on the University of Mississippi campus was given a $5,000 bond by a Justice Court judge Monday morning.

Zachary Borenstein, 38, was charged with injuring, destroying or defacing certain cemetery property, public buildings, schools or churches, or property thereof, which is a felony.

Officers with the University Police Department responded to the statue at about 4:45 p.m. and arrested Borenstein who was still at the scene. The statue had the words, “spiritual genocide” spray-painted in black on all sides. According to local news reports, Borenstein allegedly cut his hand to create bloody handprints on the statue.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Borenstein with his bail and has raised close to $19,000 as of Monday morning. Organizer Arielle Hudson said the remaining funds raised will go to the Mississippi Jail Fund.