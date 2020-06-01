Free Summer Meals Begins Today at 7 Locations

Grab-and-go meal packs are now available to all kids and adults in the Oxford and Lafayette County area.

No residence or school requirements. No proof of income required. Just show up and grab a bag of nutritious food for you and your family members.

During the month of June, the Oxford School District will serve meal packs at seven locations throughout the Oxford Comunity:

Bramlett Elementary School (225 Bramlett Boulevard)

Wayne Johnson Apartments (2223 Delores Drive)

Brittany Woods Subdivision (Hwy 6)

C.B. Webb Townhomes (900 Molly Barr Road)

Western Hills Area (Near Anchorage Road)

Oasis Church (861 MS-6 West)

Springhill area at Our Store Grocery (71 CR 105)

In July, the locations are subject to change based on local Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing. The OSD will release updated info as needed.

All meals served are required to follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition guidelines that our school district follows during the regular school year.

Oxford School District does not provide transportation to meal sites.

Staff report