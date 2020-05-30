Ole Miss Confederate Statue Vandalized Saturday Evening

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While hundreds of people stood together on the Square calling for solidarity, peace and an end to racism Saturday evening, the Confederate statue on the University of Mississippi campus was vandalized.

Spray-painted in black were the words “spiritual genocide” on each side of the statue accompanied by red handprints.

The vandalism is suspected of occurring during the time the rally was being held, around 5 p.m.

UPD officers took a suspect into custody related to the vandalism.

“UPD is continuing to investigate. Because the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment any further at this time,” said Rod Guajardo, associate director of strategic communications.

University employees covered up the damage with a drop cloth at about 7:15 p.m.

The peaceful protest on the Square was in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd who died May 25 after he was apprehended by Minneapolis Police near a grocery store for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Former MPD officer Dereck Chauvin has been charged with third-degree manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Check with Hottytoddy.com for updates.