Demonstrators Gather on the Square in Protest of George Floyd’s Death

By Anna Grace Usery

Editor-in-Chief

anna.grace.usery@hottytoddy.com

More than 200 protestors gathered this afternoon in front of City Hall in downtown Oxford to protest the death of Minneapolis man, George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25 after he was apprehended by Minneapolis Police near a grocery store for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill.

An 8-minute long video posted after his death shows MPD officer Dereck Chauvin holding him down on his neck by the knee to detain Floyd. The video shows Floyd shouting, “I can’t breathe!” “Mama!” and “Please!” multiple times. As of yesterday, Chauvin has been apprehended and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protestors on the Square yielded signs that denounced racism and heralded the black lives matter movement. Those gathered at the stage, in front of the courthouse, and beside City Hall listened intently to speakers who donned megaphones and gave encouraging messages about peace, voting and change to the crowd.

One man stressed the importance of citizens young and old voting in the November election.

“By all means, let’s vote!” he said.

Another woman agreed, shouting, “The same emotion and energy we have today, I need you to take that to the polls in November!”

Photos by Anna Grace Usery