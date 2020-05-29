Oxford Leaders to Hold Sunday Meeting

The Oxford Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday to discuss revisions to Serving Oxford Safely, A Recovery Plan Phase II.

The board will also consider the seventh resolution declaring additional measures for the control of contagious and infectious diseases and for the protection of public health and welfare and for related purposes.

The agenda is available at http://www.oxfordms.net/board-of-aldermen-agenda.

The meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.

