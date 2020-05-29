Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gregory to Retire June 30

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A second Lafayette County Circuit Court judge will be stepping down from the bench next month.

Judge John Gregory informed the Circuit Court he will be retiring as of June 30, confirmed Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby.

In a letter to the court, Gregory said he was retiring to spend more time with his family.

Gregory was elected as a judge for the Third Judicial District of Mississippi in 2010. He was re-elected in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2018. His term was set to expire in 2022.

The Third Judicial District covers seven counties, including Lafayette County.

In Lafayette County, there are three judicial seats. Current sitting judges are Andrew Howorth, Kelly Luther and Gregory.

However, earlier this year, Howorth announced he was retiring on June 30.

Busby said Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to appoint two judges to replace Gregory and Howorth this summer and most likely at least one before the next court term that will begin in July.

A special election will most likely be held in 2021; however, another election will be held in 2020 when Howorth and Gregory’s term would have been ending.

Busby said both judges will be missed.

“I hate to lose them,” Busby said. “They’re both good men, great judges.”