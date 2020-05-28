Men’s Hoops Season Ticket Video Wins National Award

A men’s basketball season ticket video earned gold for Ole Miss Athletics at the 2020 National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators virtual convention. Spearheaded by the MARCOM staff for men’s hoops (comprised of communications, marketing and fan experience, productions and creative services), the Rebels claimed the award for Best Revenue-Producing Video.

This is the fourth NACMA award Ole Miss has received over the past two years. Designed to promote the 2019-20 season and encourage Ole Miss fans to purchase season tickets, the video consisted of appearances by head coach Kermit Davis, senior guard Breein Tyree and several children from the Oxford community.

During an interview in his office, Davis mentions Tyree’s success is from “repetition.” The scene cuts to the First Team All-SEC guard at a local arcade, spending a great deal of time (and quarters) getting up shots to prepare for his final season in an Ole Miss uniform.

A record number of season tickets (5,149) were sold for the 2019-20 season, the first time Ole Miss eclipsed the 5,000 mark for men’s basketball.

After the video was submitted for nomination, conference representatives narrowed the category down to the top five before the finalists were sent out to NACMA membership for voting. Ole Miss collected the highest honor (gold) followed by Minnesota (silver) and Washington (bronze).

The National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators NACMA is a professional organization created by intercollegiate marketing administrators for intercollegiate marketing administrators. This professional organization provides for the exchange of current trends in intercollegiate marketing. Throughout the past 30 years, NACMA has expanded by providing the tools, training and network for collegiate sports marketers at institutions of all levels across the country.

Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).