Families Can Now Make Plans, Attend Funeral Services Online

Families are now able to attend services and pre-plan funerals online with Coleman Funeral Home. While the group has been in the process of integrating both of these technologies for weeks, they prioritized both to better serve families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to serve our families in the most caring way,” said Glenn Coleman, co-owner of Coleman Funeral Home. “Our goal is always to make things easier on the families at what may be the most difficult time in their lives.”

Available at www.colemanfuneralhome.com, the new pre-planning tool allows families and individuals to select their service package, casket or urn, burial vault and complete payment, entirely online.

“These are not easy decisions to make,” Coleman said. “We understand that not everyone wants to sit across the table from someone they just met and discuss funeral plans. Families should be as comfortable as possible when making these decisions, and this is another way to achieve that.”

Once the online arrangements have been completed, Coleman Funeral Home will contact the individual to confirm the plans.

Lane Massey, funeral director at Coleman Funeral Home, says this tool is also valuable to those who want to better understand their options.

“This service allows you to see all of your options and how much they cost,” Massey said. “You can plan everything online and get a full price breakdown without having to actually pay for anything.”

In addition to the online pre-planning tool, Coleman Funeral Home is now offering the option to attend funerals via livestream at its Oxford, Olive Branch or Southaven locations.

The option is included for any service hosted by Coleman Funeral Home. Families are given a unique link that they can share with loved ones. Online funeral attendance will continue to be a free option after the COVID-19 crisis calms.

“The option to livestream a service gives families the ability to include everyone in the celebration of life, especially now, with only smaller gatherings allowed,” Coleman said. “This tool will help give families, especially those spread across the country, a sense of togetherness when they need it most.”

To begin planning online, visit https://www.colemanfuneralhome.com/plan-ahead.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications