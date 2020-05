An Abbeville man was arrested Wednesday for being involved in a shooting.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies and investigators responded to the area of CR 107 for a report of a shooting.

An investigation was conducted and Ryan Hunter Swider, 33, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Swider is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Staff report