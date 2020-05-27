Two Oxford Men Charged with Shooting; No Injuries Reported

Officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Friday on Old Taylor Road for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were able to detain multiple individuals on the scene. No one was injured but shots were fired, according to OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

Investigators responded and subsequently charged Kalin Brown, 20, of Oxford with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond of $20,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

DeChristian Cummings, 20, of Oxford was arrested on Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact after investigators were able to determine his involvement following the initial shooting. He was taken to the detention center and booked on a $5,000 bond.

