On Friday, officers with the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 7.

The driver, who was identified as Diane Paten Evans, 55, of Oxford was subsequently arrested for speeding, suspended driver’s license under implied consent, failure to comply with an officer, simple assault on a police officer and DUI 4th — a felony charge.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where a Justice Court judge set her bond at $10,000.

Staff report