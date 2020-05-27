Ole Miss Football Announces Future Home-and-Home Series Against South Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Football etched a home-and-home date with the South Alabama Jaguars for 2028 and 2029. Athletics made the announcement Tuesday.

The Rebels will welcome South Alabama into the Vaught on Sept. 2, 2028. The following year Ole Miss will open the month of Sept. 1, 2029 on the road in Mobile, Ala.

Ole Miss and the Jaguars have only met on the gridiron once, in 2017, as the Rebels defeated the South Alabama 47-27 in Oxford. Ole Miss is 34-1-2 all-time on the field against current members of the Sun Belt Conference.

