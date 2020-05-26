United Way Awards a Total of $15K to Oxford Non-Profits

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County has awarded $7,500 to Doors of Hope Transition Ministries and $7,500 to Interfaith Compassion Ministry in order to help provide relief to Lafayette County residents who have been affected by a loss of wages due to COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis.

“Doors of Hope Transition Ministries and Interfaith Compassion Ministry have been providing needed assistance to Lafayette County residents impacted by COVID-19 over the past several weeks,” UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “Given the significant support they have supplied during the course of the pandemic, our board of directors determined the agencies to be fitting grant recipients through our COVID-19 fund.”

Doors of Hope’s mission is to guide homeless families and at-risk homeless families in Lafayette County toward self-reliance and stability through a holistic, individualized approach that includes life-skills training, mentoring, and supportive housing.

In March, Doors of Hope established its COVID-19 Assistance Program to help Lafayette County families with minor children who have been affected by the pandemic with rent and/or utility assistance.

ICM serves as a primary crisis resource for homeless and indigent residents of Lafayette County. ICM assists individuals and families through crisis situations by providing for basic needs such as shelter, utilities, food, medications, and transportation. ICM also strives to make clients more financially independent and self-sufficient through on-site counseling services. ICM previously received $10,835 from the UWOLC through its COVID-19 fund.

“Our organization is proud to partner with outstanding local nonprofit organizations that make a meaningful difference throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University community,” Brummett said. “As we continue to adapt in order to meet our changing as well as growing needs, our local United Way wants to do all it can to enhance its impact.”

Through its program partners and community impact initiatives, the UWOLC advances health, education, and financial stability while also addressing basic needs within Oxford and Lafayette County. While the organization is not a direct service provider, it supports agencies like Doors of Hope, ICM, LeapFrog, and Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi that provide such assistance.

Donations to the UWOLC can be made online at unitedwayoxfordms.org or checks can be mailed to the organization’s office at 440 N. Lamar Blvd., Suite 5, Oxford, MS 38655.

Staff report