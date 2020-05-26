MHP Investigates 2 Fatal Wrecks Statewide; None Reported in Lafayette County

Two Mississippians lost their lives on a state highway during the Memorial Day Weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period along with the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort safety initiative at midnight on Monday. It began at 12 a.m. on Friday.

Throughout the period, MHP issued 6511 citations with 153 DUI arrests. A total of 157 crashes were investigated including two fatalities and 51 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems. All available troopers were utilized statewide during the period conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints.

Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, investigated 22 wrecks resulting in 22 injuries but no fatalities.

They issued 885 citations and made 31 arrests that included 28 DUIs, two drug-related arrests and one felony warrant.

Wrecks resulting in fatalities

On Friday, May 22, 2020 at approximately 3:51 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of MS35 and I-55 exit ramp 174 in Carroll County. A 2005 Yamaha motorcycle operated by William D. Rodgers, 60, of Vaiden was traveling eastbound on MS35. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Lily Shepard, 17, of Bolivar, MO was traveling southbound on I-55 exit ramp 174 attempting to enter MS35 and failed to yield right of way. The Yamaha motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Chevrolet Cruze. Rodgers received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday, May 25, 2020 at approximately 10:28 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS16 in Kemper County. A 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Kary F. Williams, 73, of Scooba was traveling westbound on MS16. The vehicle left the roadway, collided with a culvert, and overturned ejecting the driver. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

