Dozens Drive by Oxford Veterans Home to Say ‘Thank You’

To honor veterans living in the Mississippi State Veterans Home on Memorial Day, members of local veteran associations and the LOU community participated in a vehicle parade Monday.

Dozens of cars, trucks, motorcycles, as well as local police vehicles and fire trucks, drove past the veterans home waving and thanking the residents who sat outside to watch the parade.

The Oxford Police Mounted Patrol kicked off the parade.

The vehicle parade was in lieu of the annual Memorial Day Ceremony usually held at the National Guard Armory that was canceled due to COVID-19.