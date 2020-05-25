Elko Tabbed to SEC Community Service Team

Ole Miss junior Tim Elko was named to the 2020 SEC Community Service Team by the league office on Monday.

This season, shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elko had a strong showing in 14 games as he started 12-11 in the right field and one at first base. The junior out of Lutz, Florida, set a new career mark hitting .354 with four doubles, the team’s only triple of the season and three home runs. Elko drove in 15 runs and scored 12.

Voted a team captain by his teammates, Elko had an even more prolific year off the field, adding to his growing list of community service and leadership accomplishments.

The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Elko has lent his time to his fellow student-athletes through his service on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), as well as through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

He participated in Adopt-A-Basket to provide food for the Oxford community during Thanksgiving and supported the Ole Miss Special Olympics team during the Unified Egg Bowl. He read to local elementary school students during Reading with the Rebels and instructed children during the Bats and Balls Camp with the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford. Elko also took part in the Night to Shine, celebrating 125 guests with special needs during an unforgettable prom night experience.

Elko was also outstanding in the classroom, earning a nomination for Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Though a junior athletically, Elko is a projected August 2020 graduate. He’s a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

He has made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher) every semester, including making the Spring 2019 Dean’s Honor Roll (3.50 – 3.74 GPA) and the Chancellor’s Honor Roll (3.75 – 4.00 GPA) three times, in Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Fall 2019.

Elko was also a December 2019 Student-Athlete of the Month.

Staff Report

