Community Invited to Participate in Vehicle Parade to Honor Veterans

To honor veterans living in the Mississippi State Veterans Home on Memorial Day, local veteran associations are asking the public to join them for a special vehicle parade on Monday.

Jerry Bratton, state commander of the Disabled American Veterans and Oxford resident put out the call Sunday asking any Oxonians to gather at 2 p.m. at the Veteran’s Home in Oxford off Veterans Drive with their vehicles — whether it’s an antique car, a fancy car, motorcycles, a decorated car with balloons and signs — all vehicles are welcome.

The parade will drive past the home and wave to the residents who will be sitting outside.

The vehicle parade is in lieu of the annual Memorial Day Ceremony usually held at the National Guard Armory that was canceled due to COVID-19.

A memorial reef will be put on the monument in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse on the north lawn at 1 p.m. before the vehicle parade.

Hottytoddy.com staff report