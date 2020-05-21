Ole Miss’ Henkes Named Coach of the Year, Three Rebels Earn All-Conference Honors

Ole Miss women’s golf head coach Kory Henkes was named SEC Coach of the Year and a trio of Rebels earned all-conference honors, the SEC announced on Thursday.

Voted on by the conference coaches, Julia Johnson was selected to the first team, Kennedy Swann second team, and Andrea Lignell earned a spot on the all-freshman team. Conner Beth Ball also earned a spot on the SEC Community Service team for the third time in her Ole Miss career.

Henkes becomes the first Ole Miss women’s golf head coach to earn SEC Coach of t

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

