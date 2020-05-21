MHP to Increase Trooper Presence on Highways During Memorial Day Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Memorial Day Enforcement Period at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and conclude Monday at midnight.

That means more troopers on local state highways during the holiday weekend.

MHP will also participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort – a national effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S. Highways across the nation during specific high crash periods.

Due to easing restrictions regarding COVID-19 and lower fuel prices, MHP is anticipating heavy traffic on Mississippi roadways. State Troopers will place emphasis on saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving. Drivers should avoid text messaging or any driver distraction that could endanger lives and to have sober designated drivers in place when necessary.

MHP investigated 148 crashes including one fatality during the 2019 Memorial Day enforcement period.

Locally in Troop E, which covers Lafayette County, on Memorial Day weekend in 2019, troopers made 32 arrests for DUI and one for drug possession. They investigated 16 wrecks that resulted in three people being injured.

Staff report