Ole Miss Guard Bryce Williams Enters Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior basketball guard Bryce Williams has decided to enter the transfer portal for his final season of college.

Williams’ decision to leave the program after one season was confirmed to HottyToddy by basketball SID Adam Kuffner on Wednesday.

Williams played only last season in a Rebel uniform for 29 games with two starts. He shot a .403 percentage from the floor and a .440 percentage from beyond the arc. He pulled down a total of 24 total boards.

The Tampa, Fla. native arrived at Ole Miss after playing two seasons at Daytona State Junior College and played in 55 games as he averaged 14.9 ppg. Williams played alongside fellow Rebel Khadim Sy as they led the Falcons to a 25-7 record that landed them a spot in the NJCAA Region 8 Tournament.

