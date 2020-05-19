New Rental Home Development Approved for Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit and the preliminary site plan Monday for a new residential development west of Woodson Ridge Road.

The development, dubbed Withywood, will consist of 28 single-family rental homes.

Withywood is owned by Robert and Amy Cheney.

The conditional use permit was needed since the development will be located in A1 zoning which allows most types of residential developments if the conditional use permit is approved on a case-by-case basis.

The homes will be about 1,260-square feet with a front porch, two bedrooms and two baths.

The price of renting the homes was not discussed at Monday’s meeting.

Project Engineer Joey Moore, with Williams Engineering, said construction is planned to start in mid-summer.

A public hearing was held Monday during the Board’s regular meeting. No one spoke for or against the development and the board passed the request for the conditional use permit and preliminary site plan unanimously.

The board also approved a conditional use permit for a construction sales, rental and service business off Highway 6 just west of County Road 311.

One person spoke against the business claiming it was close to homes. Another resident said they were in support of the business since it’s located on a highway and would raise property values.

The developer is J.W. McCurdy.

The Board approved the permit 4 to 1 and did require that the facade of the building, which will be about 7,000-square feet, should be “aesthetically pleasing” and not made from metal sheets; an “aesthetically pleasing” fence – not a plain metal chain; buffers of evergreen trees; parking lot area must be built to county regulations.

Supervisor David Rikard was the dissenting vote.

The site plan was not presented for the construction business Monday and will be submitted at another time for approval.