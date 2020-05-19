Men’s Basketball Secures Matchup with Memphis in the Pavilion

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball added another game this week to the slate for the upcoming season, as announced on Twitter. The Rebels will welcome the Memphis Tigers into the Pavilion for a tip-off on Dec. 5.

SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT | Our neighbors to the north make the short trip south on the first Saturday in December. 🆚 Memphis

🗓 Dec. 5

🏟 The Pavilion #HottyToddy | #FamilyOn3 pic.twitter.com/kITNwo9noj — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) May 18, 2020

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad looks to welcome Memphis into Oxford after a one-point 87-86 loss last season at the Fed-EX Forum.

Ole Miss and Memphis are no strangers to one another one the hardwood as they have met 42 times. The Tigers led the series 28-14, and the Rebels last defeated the Tigers in 2016, 85-77.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).