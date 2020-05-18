Rebels Announce Home-and-Home Series with USC

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take the gridiron against the USC Trojans starting in 2025, the athletic department announced on Monday.

Kiffin will lead the Rebels into their first-ever visit to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 30, 2025. Ole Miss will then play host to USC the following year on Sep.19, 2026 inside the Vaught.

“USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series,” Kiffin said. “This will showcase two of college football’s greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road.”

Kiffin, who served as head coach at USC from 2010-13, hired current head coach Clay Helton as the Trojans’ quarterback coach in 2010. Kiffin posted a 28-15 record as the head coach in L.A., including a 10-2 mark in 2011 and a No. 6 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

He also spent six years as an assistant coach at USC under Pete Carroll (2001-06), including the final two seasons as the offensive coordinator. During that time, the Trojans amassed two national championships, two Heisman Trophy winners and a 65-12 record.

The 2025 encounter between Ole Miss and USC will mark the first meeting between the two teams. It is just the third time in program history that the Rebels will travel to California, after facing Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011. Ole Miss has only faced Cal as a current member of the Pac-12 Conference (2017, 19).

