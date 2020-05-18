Ole Miss Student Killed in Crash While Returning Home

University of Mississippi student John Michael Aulds Jr., 21, of Archer City, Texas died May 15 in a vehicle wreck in Texas while returning home from Oxford.

Aulds was pursuing a finance degree and just completed his junior year.

Born Nov. 1, 1998, in Wichita Falls to John Michael Aulds and Lou Anne “Pebbles” East Aulds, he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity at Ole Miss where he was serving as Pledge Trainer for the upcoming fall semester.

A 2017 graduate of Archer City High School where he was very active in many sports and school organizations, he started mowing yards when he was 7 years old and at 12 years old, he started Dirty Mike and the Boys Lawn Care and Firewood business.

In a feature story by Hottytoddy.com intern Courtney Zeidner in June 2019, Aulds said he was proud of the things he had accomplished at such a young age.

“I want people to know and remember me as a person who is honest, giving, and hardworking,” he said.

He was a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. He made a point to regularly attend First United Methodist Church of Archer City while at home and also Pinelake Church of Oxford while at college.

Survivors include his father, J. Michael “Mike” Aulds of Archer City; two sisters, Alex Aulds of Archer City, a graduate of Baylor University, and Abby Aulds of Archer City who is currently attending Ole Miss; the love of his life, Courtney Zeidner of Fort Mill, South Carolina, also attending Ole Miss; his grandmother, Pat Aulds Garrett of Archer City and his grandfather, Van P. East, Jr. of Amory, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lou Anne “Pebbles” Aulds on Aug. 17, 2007.

The family suggests memorials to the John Michael Aulds, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O ACISD, P.O. Box 926, Archer City, Texas 76351. Furthermore, the Eta Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity will sell Dirty Mike and the Boys T-shirts, and all profits will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information or to purchase, please email olemisssigmachiderbydays@gmail.com.

