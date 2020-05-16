Education Professor Named Editor-in-Chief of Counseling Journal

Richard S. Balkin, professor of counselor education at the University of Mississippi, has been named editor-in-chief of the International Journal for the Advancement of Counselling.

The journal is affiliated with the International Association for Counselling and published through Springer Publications. It features conceptual, practical and research contributions that provide an international perspective on theories and models of guidance and counseling, counselor education and supervision and more.

“As the editor-in-chief for the International Journal for the Advancement of Counselling, I have the primary role in deciding the extent to which a manuscript may have the opportunity to add to the knowledge base including instruction or training or the practice of counseling,” Balkin said. “Submissions include a variety of international manuscripts related to the counseling profession, including mental health, wellness, education, guidance, school counseling and counselor training.”

Balkin began his role as editor-in-chief on April 1. The journal receives about 100 submissions a year, an amount that Balkin hopes to increase during his tenure.

“One of my goals is to increase submissions and journal citations in order to increase the impact for this journal,” Balkin said. “In doing that, I’m aware that journal publications act as a major service, not just for the profession or the stakeholders concerned about the profession, but also for scholars who need a publication to move through the tenured promotion process.”

The Ole Miss professor has served as editor for four other journals. They are the Journal of Professional Counseling: Practice, Theory, Research; Measurement and Evaluation in Counseling and Development; Counseling and Values; and the Journal of Counseling and Development.

“Dr. Balkin is one of the top professionals in the field,” said David Rock, dean of the School of Education. “His dedication and continued efforts in counselor education are respected both nationally and internationally.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Balkin at the university as a top researcher and as an enthusiastic teacher who is dedicated to helping all of our students grow professionally.”

Balkin received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from the University of Missouri. He also holds a doctorate in counselor education from the University of Arkansas.

By Meaghan Flores, University of Mississippi Communications

