Watch Oxford’s Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony Online Tonight

The Oxford School District will broadcast the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony tonight on various websites so everyone can share in this unprecedented graduation event.
Here is a list of five different ways to view the recording:
- MaxxSouth Channel 1019 on HD boxes (or Channel 19.1 for televisions with a QAM tuner and no box.)
- Oxford High School Facebook Page
- Oxford School District YouTube Channel
- NFHS Network
- Download the video from www.oxfordsd.org
Closed captioning will be available on YouTube and Facebook, but may experience a brief delay.
Grab some popcorn and tune-in to support the Class of 2020.
Courtesy of the OSD