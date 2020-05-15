Watch Oxford’s Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony Online Tonight

The Oxford School District will broadcast the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony tonight on various websites so everyone can share in this unprecedented graduation event.

Here is a list of five different ways to view the recording:

Closed captioning will be available on YouTube and Facebook, but may experience a brief delay.

Grab some popcorn and tune-in to support the Class of 2020.

Courtesy of the OSD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR