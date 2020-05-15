Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Welcomes Four for 2024 Class

Head coach Mark Beyers has announced his 2024 Ole Miss Women’s Tennis signing class, welcoming talents from Norway, the Netherlands, Hungary, and a local from nearby Germantown, Tenn.

Joining the Rebels this fall are transfer Lillian Gabrielsen, Elysia Pool, Reka Zadori, and Eesha Gudiseva.

The 2024 class is completed with Kelsey Mize, who joined the Rebels this past spring and finished the shortened season in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA)’s Singles Rankings at No. 124.

LILLIAN GABRIELSEN | OSLO, NORWAY

Gabrielsen spent the 2019-2020 season at Loyola Marymount in California. While in high school and on the junior circuit, she claimed Norwegian National Championships U19 in both singles and doubles. She has tallied five Grand Prix titles and was an ITF Junior Champion eight different times. Lillian also claimed the ITA Long Beach Invitational Championship, and boasted a top ranking of 429 in ITF Juniors.

Although from Oslo, Norway, Gabrielsen was actually born in Houston, Texas, and moved to Europe when she was nine.

ELYSIA POOL | WEZEP, NETHERLANDS

Pool arrives in Oxford with an impressive resume and as the top ranked player for under 18 singles in the Netherlands. She reigns as the current U18 Dutch National Champion in both singles and doubles and won the ITF G5 Juniors doubles crown last June. On the ITF World Tennis Tour, Elysia reached the second round in singles at both W15 Haren and W15 Oldenzaal.

At Haren, she was a doubles semifinalist and also reached the second round in doubles at Oldenzaal.

REKA ZADORI | SZEGED, HUNGARY

Zadori, a product from Monteverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., originally hails from Szeged, Hungary as the number one ranked player from there, and has won a national championship 11 times. She has claimed four category 2 Tennis Europe titles in singles and reached the finals on two separate occasions in category 1 tournaments. A Hungarian National Team selection, Zadori is a three-time World Cup qualifier (Junior Fed Cup) and has represented Hungary eight times at the European Championships.

Zadori was one of the eight best juniors in Europe, qualifying for the European Junior Masters in Italy, and boasts three ITF Junior doubles titles.

EESHA GUDISEVA | GERMANTOWN, TENN.

Gudiseva, a four-star recruit from tennisrecruiting.com, serves as the top player at St. Mary’s Episcopal in Memphis, Tenn., and is a two-time Best of Preps Champion. She was a USTA Icy Hot Southern Championship finalist in singles, and a Southern Level 2 doubles winner. Gudiseva is a four-time member of the Tennessee Southern Cup and was a Level 1A doubles finalist.

