Arkansas Man Killed, Local US Marshal Injured in Oxford Friday

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, a deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and wounded in Oxford while attempting to execute an arrest warrant on an Arkansas man who was killed during the incident.

The deputy was part of a team looking for Hunter Carlstrom, a fugitive wanted for the murder of a man in Arkansas.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, preliminary information indicates Carlstrom produced a handgun and fired upon the team when they approached his vehicle on South Lamar Boulevard near Office Park Drive and commanded him to exit the vehicle. In response, officers returned fire, striking Carlstrom.

The deputy shot during the exchange was evacuated from the scene and transported to an area hospital.

The remaining officers administered emergency medical attention to Carlstrom until EMS arrived. He was later pronounced dead.

No other law enforcement personnel were injured.

The shooting investigation is being led by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

As a matter of policy, the U.S. Marshals Service will not release the names of deputy marshals involved in shooting incidents, until the conclusion of all investigations surrounding the incident.

