OHS to Move to Block Schedule in August if Schools Open

Oxford High School is transitioning to a four-by-four block schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, according to Superintendent Brian Harvey.

In a video sent in an email to parents and students, Harvey said the district is faced with having to make quick decisions based on what elected officials and medical professionals decide about closing schools or open with strict social distancing guidelines.

“We also have to consider how we will transition into and out of these phases with minimal risk to students, families, and our employees,” Harvey said.

No later than June 15, Harvey said the OSD will release its academic plan for Aug. 10; however, the situation could change very quickly depending on the circumstances. The plan will include multiple alternatives for educating students if the district is unable to follow its regular school day schedule.

The alternatives include but are not limited to: A blend of in-person instructional and virtual learning and full-time virtual learning should that become necessary due to social distancing requirements.

“Regardless of the academic schedule, the safety and social-emotional well being of students and staff will be the priority,” Harvey said.

One major change the OSD has made is to implement a four-by-four block schedule for the high school starting Aug. 10, should schools be allowed to open.

Harvey said the four-by-four block schedule allows students to focus on just four academic courses per semester.

“In the event of a future closure, this will help students to focus only on four academic courses and alleviate the stress of not having to complete assignments in six different courses in a semester,” Harvey said.

The block schedule will also limit the number of class exchanges during the day, therefore reducing the exposure to potential risks and the need for as much hand sanitizer and cleaning materials.

Harvey also announced that the construction of Central Elementary and the new Fine Arts building at the high school are on schedule to open when school starts.

“I want to say ‘Thank You’ for finishing the year strong,” Harvey said. “Teachers, students and parents found ways to celebrate and support each other. We can be proud of the work that has been done and the work that we are prepared to do in the future.”