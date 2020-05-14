Bank of Commerce Completes Oxford Branch Renovations

Bank of Commerce recently unveiled completed renovations to the company’s Oxford branch exterior and lobby as one of many improvements the company has made to continue supporting customers.

As part of the remodel, customers will have access to a universal banker, a team member trained to handle a wide range of banking tasks from beginning to end, as well as an instant issue card machine on-site, deposit automation and other tech-savvy features.

“We always want to provide our customers with an enjoyable banking experience,” says Bank of Commerce President and CEO Bryan Thornhill. “Oxford’s refreshed look and feel will certainly help enhance that experience.”

The project was made possible by Mike Rozier Construction, construction management and consultation from Structure First and architecture from Design Collaborative. Spence Goss was superintendent, while Christopher Logan served as project manager.

Bank of Commerce also recently welcomed Justin Ramsey as the Oxford branch’s vice president and relationship manager. Ramsey joins the bank after 12 years of experience with BancorpSouth, where he was a teller, compliance auditor, branch manager and loan officer. He is an Ole Miss alumnus with a degree in banking and finance and a minor in human resources.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the continued success and growth that Bank of Commerce has achieved,” says Ramsey.

Following a short period of closure to in-person lobby traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oxford lobby is open to customers once again. Online, phone and drive-thru banking options are also available. Bank of Commerce is located at 1610 W. Jackson Ave. Learn more at bankcom.com.

Press release courtesy of Hunt Marketing