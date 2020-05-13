Two Men Face Felony Charges in Unrelated Lafayette County Cases

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made two felony arrests recently in unrelated cases.

Brandon Raymond

On May 11, investigators arrested Brandon Chase Raymond, 19, of Batesville for possession, sale, transfer of a stolen firearm. Raymond is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

 

 

Tommy Robertson

On May 13, investigators arrested Tommy Robertson of Courtland for one count of aggravated domestic violence. Robertson is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center and bond has been set at $10,000.

 

 

Staff report

