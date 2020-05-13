Three Face Felony Charges Linked to Auto Burglary, Stolen Gun

The Oxford Police Department arrested three people recently for their role in a vehicle burglary and a stolen firearm.

On May 9, officers took an auto burglary report where a firearm was stolen from a victim on Old Taylor Road.

Two days later, investigators began gathering video footage from the area and were able to identify two men — Tony Joyer, 27, of Oxford, and Eric Straussberger, 32, of Camdenton, MO. Both men were seen later that afternoon around Old Taylor Road and taken into custody by investigators and officers.

Investigators were able to determine where the stolen firearm went and obtained an arrest warrant for Demetrious Bogard, 27, of Oxford.

Members of the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with investigators and officers with OPD were able to locate Bogard at a motel in town. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Joyer was charged with auto burglary and possession, sale, transfer of a stolen firearm and his bond was set at $5,000.

Straussberger was charged with auto burglary and given a $2,500 bond.

Bogard was charged with possession, sale, transfer of a stolen firearm and narcotics charges unrelated to this investigation. His bond was set at $15,000. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Bogard.

